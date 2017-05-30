Jack Wills has opened its first store in Germany

Helen Cahill

British fashion brand Jack Wills has chosen Germany as the location for its first store in mainland Europe.

The store is opening in Sylt, an island in the north sea close to Denmark which is known as a luxury holiday destination.

The opening comes after Jack Wills expanded to the US, setting up outlets in Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. The brand plans to open another 11 stores internationally in the coming months.

Jack Wills secured £10m in funding for its international expansion over a year ago, when HSBC decided to increase its credit facility to the retailer to £30m. Now, Jack Wills has 90 shops across the world.

The firm is hoping its global footprint will act as a hedge against the devaluation of sterling.

Peter Williams, founder and chief executive of Jack Wills, said: "I am really excited about the opening of our first store in mainland Europe. Germany has been an increasingly important market for Jack Wills and in recent years we have seen a surge in demand from customers online.

"It is only natural that we look to expand our store footprint internationally as we grow as a business and look to reach new customers."