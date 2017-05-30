FTSE 100 7510.59 -0.49%
Tuesday 30 May 2017 12:42pm

Jack Wills has opened its first store in Germany

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
People walk on the beach of Kampen on th
Sylt is a popular tourist destination (Source: Getty)

British fashion brand Jack Wills has chosen Germany as the location for its first store in mainland Europe.

The store is opening in Sylt, an island in the north sea close to Denmark which is known as a luxury holiday destination.

Read more: Retail sales retreat from Easter highs as inflation clouds sector's outlook

The opening comes after Jack Wills expanded to the US, setting up outlets in Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. The brand plans to open another 11 stores internationally in the coming months.

Jack Wills secured £10m in funding for its international expansion over a year ago, when HSBC decided to increase its credit facility to the retailer to £30m. Now, Jack Wills has 90 shops across the world.

The firm is hoping its global footprint will act as a hedge against the devaluation of sterling.

Read more: Here's how you could pay in future when you go virtual reality shopping

Peter Williams, founder and chief executive of Jack Wills, said: "I am really excited about the opening of our first store in mainland Europe. Germany has been an increasingly important market for Jack Wills and in recent years we have seen a surge in demand from customers online.

"It is only natural that we look to expand our store footprint internationally as we grow as a business and look to reach new customers."

Related articles

Liberty owner teams up with Jack Wills founder to buyout fashion chain
Jessica Morris
Jessica Morris | Staff

Jack Wills secures extra £10m funding to fuel expansion
Kasmira Jefford
Kasmira Jefford | Staff

House of Fraser pigeon falls fowl in Jack Wills logo ruling

Harriet Green
Harriet Green | Staff