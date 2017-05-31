Rebecca Smith

Postcard sending may be on the decline, but a certain demographic could be bringing it back.

Millennials are still keen on posting the odd holiday card, according to a study of 2,000 people by Gatwick Airport, which found they were much more likely to send one than older generations.

Like vinyl records and Polaroid cameras, Gatwick says postcards are experiencing something of a revival, at least among 18 to 34-year-olds. They are 55 per cent more likely to send postcards than their elders, with more than a third saying they had sent a postcard from their last holiday, compared to just under a quarter of those aged 35 and over.

There has though, been a slump in the number of Brits sending postcards from their travels, down 60 per cent over the past 20 years, as social media has taken the spotlight.

Half of Brits said they considered posting an image on social media to be a form of modern day postcard, while 47 per cent said they opted for social media instead as it's easier.

So Gatwick has set up an exhibition for the next week, featuring more than 200 postcards over the past 70 years to "honour the last art of sending postcards".

Andrew Pule, terminal operations manager at Gatwick Airport, said:

“As the summer holiday season kicks off, we wanted to create an experience within the airport that conjures up happy holiday memories from years gone by. The rise of social media means less Brits are sharing their holiday experiences on the back of a card but this exhibition, featuring postcards from as far afield as Hong Kong, Tianjin, Cape Town, Barbados and Vancouver, reminds Gatwick passengers travelling to these destinations and others how people communicated with home back in a very different era.”

