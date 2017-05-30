Caitlin Morrison

Six fire engines are attending the scene of a fire at a property in Mayfair this morning.

London Fire Brigade was called about a fire at a block of flats above a shop in Mount Street at about 8:10.

Four fire engines have been called to reports of smoke issuing from a building in Mount Street in #Mayfair. Crews currently investigating pic.twitter.com/hb3B8e5NnK — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 30, 2017

Fire crews from Soho, Euston, Paddington and Chelsea fire stations are at the scene, with six engines and 35 firefighters and officers dealing with the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

