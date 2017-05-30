FTSE 100 7501.04 -0.62%
Tuesday 30 May 2017 9:31am

Six fire engines at the scene of Mayfair blaze in central London

Caitlin Morrison
Firefighters were called to the scene just after 8 this morning (Source: Getty)

Six fire engines are attending the scene of a fire at a property in Mayfair this morning.

London Fire Brigade was called about a fire at a block of flats above a shop in Mount Street at about 8:10.

Fire crews from Soho, Euston, Paddington and Chelsea fire stations are at the scene, with six engines and 35 firefighters and officers dealing with the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

