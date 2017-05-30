Rebecca Smith

As it unveiled record profit for 2016, Ryanair couldn't resist making a pointed remark in the wake of the weekend's troubles for fellow airline British Airways.

IAG-owned BA has had a difficult weekend after an IT shortage caused bank holiday chaos with flights cancelled across Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Amid the scrutiny over how the troubles occurred and why so much disruption went on, the GMB union blamed the problem on technical staff being outsourced from the UK to India, but BA chief executive Alex Cruz said this was not to blame, and there had been no outsourcing in this area.

That hasn't stopped Ryanair from pointing out it hasn't subcontracted its IT though...

In its results, the airline said:

While many competitors subcontract their IT development to high cost third parties, in Ryanair we believe the success of labs has vindicated our decision to manage and control this development internally, while rolling out high quality, proprietary, mobile and web platforms.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said: "We have three IT locations across Europe and these are owned and managed by Ryanair. One of them is used at any one time. If we did have an issue which caused an outage in one, automatically one of the other two would kick in."

"We take IT very seriously. The important thing here is making sure that we don't have an outage like BA had that caused such disruption to their customers," he said.

The Irish carrier evidently has confidence in its IT systems, as it had a dig at BA over the weekend too. On Twitter, it posted a screen caption of David Walliams in Little Britain as a character with the memorable line: "Computer says no."

