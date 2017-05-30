FTSE 100 7501.04 -0.62%
Tuesday 30 May 2017 6:50am

General Election 2017: Scottish independence referendum in focus as SNP prepares to launch manifesto

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Legal & General Investment Management to locate operations in Ireland
BRITAIN-ATTACK
Nicola Sturgeon will set out her promises to the UK later today (Source: Getty)

The Scottish National Party (SNP) will today launch its General Election manifesto, having delayed publishing their election promises due to the Manchester attack.

The party is pledging to invest £118bn extra into public services and says it will give a "strong voice for Scotland at Westminster against Tory cuts".

Read more: May 2, Sturgeon nil: The SNP has no case for a second referendum

However, the focus will be on what the manifesto has to say about a second independence referendum in Scotland.

Speaking to Andrew Neil in an interview on the BBC on Sunday, Sturgeon said the General Election will not determine whether Scotland becomes an independent nation.

Read more: SNP blasts "scared" Tories which won't "dare" stand in way of democracy

However, she said: "I want Scotland to have a choice not now but at the end of the Brexit process when the options are clear."

Other promises expected from the manifesto include:

  • protecting the triple lock on pensions
  • stopping cuts to the winter fuel allowance
  • invest more in the NHS
  • removing pay cap on public sector wages
  • increase minimum wage to the same level as the living wage
  • support a 50 per cent tax rate on high earners across the UK.
Tags

Related articles

Sturgeon blasted over "tin pot" approach as Holyrood debates referendum
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

SNP blasts "scared" Tories which won't "dare" stand in way of democracy
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Independent Scotland might have to ditch the pound, SNP Salmond admits
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff