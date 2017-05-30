Helen Cahill

The Scottish National Party (SNP) will today launch its General Election manifesto, having delayed publishing their election promises due to the Manchester attack.

The party is pledging to invest £118bn extra into public services and says it will give a "strong voice for Scotland at Westminster against Tory cuts".

Read more: May 2, Sturgeon nil: The SNP has no case for a second referendum

However, the focus will be on what the manifesto has to say about a second independence referendum in Scotland.

Speaking to Andrew Neil in an interview on the BBC on Sunday, Sturgeon said the General Election will not determine whether Scotland becomes an independent nation.

Read more: SNP blasts "scared" Tories which won't "dare" stand in way of democracy

However, she said: "I want Scotland to have a choice not now but at the end of the Brexit process when the options are clear."

Other promises expected from the manifesto include: