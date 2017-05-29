FTSE 100 7547.63 +0.40%
Monday 29 May 2017 6:44pm

Huddersfield Town win football's richest game, seal promotion to Premier League and net potential £270m

Ross McLean
Huddersfield Town v Reading - Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final
Wagner defied the pre-season odds to guide Huddersfield to the Premier League (Source: Getty)

Huddersfield boss David Wagner hailed his side’s promotion as a fairytale after defeating Reading on penalties in the Championship play-off final – the world’s richest game.

Christopher Schindler netted the decisive spot-kick for the Terriers after Liam Moore and Jordan Obita has both missed for Reading following a goalless draw at Wembley.

“A lot of people wrote us off before the season. What happened is an unbelievable story,” said Wagner, Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant at Borussia Dortmund.

Read more: Huddersfield and Reading could earn up to £290m by winning play-off final

Victory guarantees Huddersfield at least £170m in future revenues, a figure Deloitte estimate could rise beyond £290m should the Yorkshire outfit extend their stay in the top flight beyond a single season.

