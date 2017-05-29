Ross McLean

Huddersfield boss David Wagner hailed his side’s promotion as a fairytale after defeating Reading on penalties in the Championship play-off final – the world’s richest game.

Christopher Schindler netted the decisive spot-kick for the Terriers after Liam Moore and Jordan Obita has both missed for Reading following a goalless draw at Wembley.

“A lot of people wrote us off before the season. What happened is an unbelievable story,” said Wagner, Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant at Borussia Dortmund.

Victory guarantees Huddersfield at least £170m in future revenues, a figure Deloitte estimate could rise beyond £290m should the Yorkshire outfit extend their stay in the top flight beyond a single season.