Ross McLean

The career of former world No1 Tiger Woods has taken another twist after the 14-time Major winner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in Florida on Monday.

Police have confirmed that Woods, who has not played professionally since February, was taken into custody close to his home on Jupiter Island before being released at 10.50am local time.

Last month, Woods underwent his fourth back operation since April 2014, which has ruled the 41-year-old out of the remainder of the PGA Tour campaign. He is expected to be sidelined for at least six months.

In the aftermath of his latest round of surgery, Woods appeared determined to return to normality. He said: “When healed, I look forward to getting back to normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling for so long.”