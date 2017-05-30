William Turvill

London has cemented its position as the global home for multi-millionaires, new research out today shows.

The number of residents in the city with net assets worth $30m (£23m) or more grew last year to 4,549, up 3.4 per cent from 4,400 in 2015.

In the year the UK voted for Brexit, London even extended its multi-millionaire lead over its closest rivals, according to Verdict.co.uk and Wealth Insight.

Tokyo now has 3,611 multi-millionaires (up 2.2 per cent), Singapore 3,213 (up 3.1 per cent), New York 3,093 (up 2.1 per cent) and Hong Kong 2,722 (down 2.4 per cent).

European cities Frankfurt and Paris came in fifth and sixth places, with multi-millionaire populations of 1,953 (up 2.8 per cent) and 1,540 (up 1.6 per cent) respectively. In 46th place, Dublin was found to be the fastest-growing city, with 8.8 per cent growth to 406.

“In the fourth year of this study we see London’s appeal undiminished to multi-millionaires both at home and abroad,” said Oliver Williams, head of Wealth Insight.

“Growth in the City’s economy has defied Brexit in creating new wealth and London draws ever more affluent individuals from overseas attracted by its friendly business laws, quality of life and all the services a multimillionaire could ever need.”

Elsewhere, a report commissioned by wealth manager Kleinwort Hambros published today found that overall wealth in Great Britain has grown by 4.5 per cent year since the 2008 financial crisis, from £8.5 trillion to £11.5 trillion.

The report also found that the richest householders in Greater London have the most wealth in the country, with an average of £1.4m, up 65 per cent since 2008.

“London is a world-leading financial centre and home to many financial services providers, including the stock market, banks, asset managers and investment managers,” said Paul Kearney, head of private banking at Kleinwort Hambros.

“With many of its inhabitants working in a successful and global financial services industry, it is clear to see why there has been strong house price inflation over the last few years and why property contributes significantly to the overall wealth of households in the area.”

