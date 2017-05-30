City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover distribution, private health, accounting and waste management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Artisan Partners

Pearse Monaghan has joined Artisan Partners as a director on its London-based distribution team. Pearse will play a leading business development role for the firm in the UK and Ireland, where the group hopes to further develop its existing strong network of institutional and financial intermediary relationships. He brings significant experience in the asset management industry to the role, most recently with Nomura Asset Management and HSBC.

Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group has appointed Peter Bamford as deputy chairman and senior independent director from the end of its 2017 annual general meeting which will be held later today. Peter replaces John Gildersleeve who last week stood down from the board having previously indicated his intention not to seek re-election at the company’s 2017 annual general meeting. Peter will bring considerable plc board and leadership experience and will focus on ensuring that there is an appropriate scrutiny of decision-making while the roles of chairman and chief executive officer remain combined at the group. Peter has also been appointed chair of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee.

Fairstone Group

Fairstone Group, one of the UK’s largest chartered financial planning firms, has appointed Paul Adams and Simon McGechie as independent financial advisers. Paul joins from Ascot Lloyd and is an independent, whole of market adviser, placing great emphasis on building long-term relationships by providing on-going advice to ensure a client’s goals are met. Having achieved diploma status in 2013, Paul is currently working towards becoming a chartered financial adviser with Fairstone. Simon also joins as an IFA from Ascot Lloyd. Together they bring over 300 clients and assets under management of almost £30m to the Fairstone Group. They will help clients achieve their financial goals with clear, transparent advice.

PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group, a company focused on ultra high temperature gasification waste-to-energy systems, has appointed Roudi Baroudi to its recently established advisory panel. Roudi is a global energy expert with over 37 years experience of international public and private companies across oil & gas, petrochemicals, power, energy-sector reform, energy security, carbon trading mechanisms and infrastructure. In addition, he is currently a member of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s Group of Experts of Gas – this is a body established to facilitate dialogue on promoting safe, clean and sustainable solutions for natural gas production. Advisory panelists are not directors of the company.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.