William Turvill

Chartered accountants, international bankers, insurers, actuaries, tax advisers and solicitors are among the groups to have City of London livery companies. And investment managers could soon be joining them.

The newly-formed Guild of Investment Managers is calling for new members as it aspires to become a livery company.

John Garbutt and Mark Henderson, both of whom are liverymen and worked for Touche Remnant, decided to form the Guild of Investment Managers last autumn.

Henderson noted: “Becoming a City Livery Company is a long process and a guild requires the approval of the Court of Alderman before it can even call itself a City of London Guild.”

They are calling for individuals who have worked for a regulated investment management company in equities, bonds, derivatives or property to apply for membership.

The organisation will be meeting between 5.30-7pm on 6 July in the West Wing of the Guildhall. Those interested in attending have been asked to email info@guildofinvestmentmanagers.co.uk for more information.

