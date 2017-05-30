Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Incidents recorded of passengers falling in gaps between the train and the platform at London Underground stations have increased over 440 per cent between 2003 and 2016.

A total of 303 falls took place in 2016 compared to 56 incidents in 2003, a freedom of information request by City A.M. found.

Over 150 minor injuries and two major injuries were reported last year. Meanwhile, no injuries were reported in 145 incidents of people falling in gaps between the train and the platform.

The RMT union called for more staff to "maintain safe operation".

An RMT spokesperson said:

"The number of incidents has risen six fold in the past 13 years. That is a shocking statistic. These deeply worrying figures reflect the growing pressure on services and the overcrowding on our stations, trains and platforms. The case for more staff to maintain safe operation is overwhelming."

​Finn Brennan, Aslef district organiser, said: "There has been a huge and deeply worrying increase in these incidents in recent years. Aslef are especially concerned about the risk of serious accidents at locations where overcrowding means that drivers may not have a clear view of the platform.

"The Tube continues to get more crowded while huge government cuts to London Underground’s funding reduces the money available for staffing and improved safety measures. We continue to push London Underground for better positioned CCTV cameras and extra staffing so the potential for more deaths and serious injuries can genuinely be made as low as practicable."

Steve White, operations director for London Underground, said:

“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority, helping to reduce injuries to one for every 4m made. We continue to work hard to reduce this even further, with staff on hand to help customers take care when getting on and off trains. "There is extensive CCTV coverage and help points are widespread should customers need help. We have introduced flashing blue lights to draw attention to gaps between trains and platforms at key locations and we’re investing heavily in adjusting platform edges to narrow gaps.”

London Underground also added that the final D stock trains, that used to run on the District line, have been taken out of circulation and more work on platforms will be carried out to "try and minimise these kinds of incidents further".