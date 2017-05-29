Lynsey Barber

The property developer behind the Sky Gardens building in Vauxhall is offering residents free Uber rides if they give up their parking space and car.

The innovative new scheme between Moda Living, a build to rent developer which is also behind one of the tallest residential towers in the UK - Angel Gardens in Manchester - and Uber is designed to reduce car ownership in cities.

Read more: Uber is speeding ahead with electric car plans in London

Residents who do not have a car parking space in the buildings will receive up to £100 in Uber credits each month to get around the cities.

The Middle Eastern-backed firm is building more than 6,000 properties across the country in locations such as Leeds, Birmingham, Edinburgh, as well as the capital, managing the rental rather than selling them. Around 900 high-end properties will be completed by 2019.

"Embracing future technology is vital from day one and these plans for a partnership with Uber would not only give our customers an affordable ride at the touch of a button - it would also enable us to design better buildings with more space for social interaction.," said Moda Living managing director Johnny Caddick.

Read more: Why is it so hard to find a let in London when you've got a pet?

Uber UK general manager Jo Bertram added: "Cars are one of the most expensive assets most people own, but they’re used just five per cent of the time. Our mission is for everybody to have a reliable ride at the touch of a button so they don’t need their own car.

"These plans for what will be a unique partnership with Moda Living is a big step forward in making that a reality. By getting more people to ditch their own vehicles we can put some of the space wasted on parking to much better use."