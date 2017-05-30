Rebecca Smith

Long commutes are costing two-thirds of workers as many as 16 days out of their year.

New research from CV-Library has found that two-thirds of the nation's workers lose up to 16 days a year commuting to and from work, while over a third (38.6 per cent) commute for up to two hours a day.

Its survey of 1,200 workers found that despite this, 63 per cent said they enjoyed their commute, though two-thirds would be willing to relocate to make their journey to and from work shorter. Similarly, it seemed many had reached the top end of how far they'd be willing to commute, as more than half said they would turn down a job that required a longer commute.

Nearly half wanted to use the time it takes to get to work more wisely, with a third currently listening to music, 11 per cent reading and just over five per cent working.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: “Unfortunately, commuting is often part of the job, especially for those living in bigger cities where inner-city housing can be expensive or in short supply. That said it’s alarming to learn that many professionals could be losing days, even weeks, each year to their commute, but at least some do appear to be enjoying it!"

Earlier this month, a study of more than 34,000 workers across all industries examined the impact of commuting on employee health and productivity.

It found those who commuted to work in under half an hour gain an additional seven days' worth of productive time each year as opposed to those with commutes of an hour or more.

And longer commutes appeared to have a negative impact on mental wellbeing too, with longer-commuting workers 33 per cent more likely to suffer from depression, 37 per cent more likely to have financial worries and 12 per cent more likely to report multiple aspects of work-related stress.

