Lynsey Barber

While good schools, leafy streets and low crime are all factors when choosing where to live, supermarkets could be another key indicator when it comes to house hunting.

Homes near a supermarket command a premium of more than £21,000, research from Lloyds Bank reveals, when compared with the rest of the area.

And it's middle England favourite Waitrose that commands the highest at £36,480, followed by high street stalwart Marks and Spencer at £29,992.

But it's homes near to budget supermarkets which were found to have risen more: properties near to Lidl, Aldi, Morrisons and Asda have increased 11 per cent over the past three years.

"With homes in areas close to major supermarkets commanding a premium of £22,000, the convenience of doing weekly shopping within easy reach may well be a pull for many homebuyers looking for good access to local amenities," said Lloyds Bank mortgage director Andy Mason.