German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Europe "must take its fate into its own hands" with the US and Britain not currently reliable.

Speaking at an election rally in Munich, Merkel said: "The times in which we could completely depend on others are somewhat over. I've experienced that in the last few days."

With a nod to Britain facing Brexit and America under President Donald Trump, Merkel called on Europe to stick together in the face of new challenges.

"Of course we need to have friendly relations with the US and with the UK and with other neighbours, including Russia," she said, but added, "we have to fight for our own future ourselves".

She has just returned from a G7 summit in Italy, which resulted in no deal on upholding the Paris Agreement on climate change, with Trump still undecided on whether he will withdraw his country from the accord.

Yesterday, Merkel called the result of the "six against one" discussion difficult as well as unsatisfactory.

Trump however, struck a more positive tone in his latest comments on Twitter, saying his trip had been a "great success for America".

Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Trump has also said on Twitter that he will decide next week what to do with the US commitment to the Paris deal.

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

In their final communique from the summit, the G7 leaders noted they had failed to settle differences over climate change with Trump.

"The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics," it said.

"Understanding this process, the heads of state and of government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom and the presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement."

