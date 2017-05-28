Rebecca Smith

Another raft of British Airways flights have been cancelled at Heathrow airport, as the airline works to get its schedule back on track following global IT troubles.

Disruption has entered a second day for passengers after BA was affected by a worldwide computer system power failure yesterday.

Around a third of BA flights from Heathrow had been cancelled so far today, with some 36 of 90 flights being cancelled this morning.

Flights were cancelled at both Heathrow and Gatwick yesterday, and while some departures from Gatwick have been delayed today, none have been cancelled yet.

Both London airports are providing updated schedules on their websites.

Earlier today, the carrier said it is planning to run a "near normal schedule" at Gatwick today, and the majority of Heathrow services.

It has though, warned there will still be "some knock-on disruption" to its schedule, as both aircraft and crews are out of position around the world.

Customers displaced by flight cancellations will be able to claim up to £200 a day for a room (based on two people sharing), £50 for transport between the hotel and the airport and £25 a day per adult for meals and refreshments.

BA and the London airports involved have advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking, and those who have had a flight cancelled not to come to the airport, unless they have already rebooked it.

As well as a bank holiday weekend in the UK, the timing also coincides with the start of the half-term holiday for many people, so there has been travel chaos for thousands of passengers.

The airline has apologised and said it is refunding and rebooking customers, while chief executive Alex Cruz said he believed the root cause of the IT problems was a "power supply issue", and the airline has seen no evidence the failure was due to a cyber attack.

Other airlines at the airports are not affected.

