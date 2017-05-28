Rebecca Smith

President Donald Trump has said he will decide whether to withdraw from the Paris accord climate change deal in the next week.

And according to Axios, he has told confidants he plans to leave the landmark international agreement. The news outlet cited three sources with direct knowledge in its report that the President had told multiple people in private, including the Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, that he will withdraw the US from the deal.

He has tweeted that he will make his "final decision" on the accord after his return to Washington. He had previously threatened to pull out.

Read more: Trump's (son-in-law) adviser Jared Kushner under pressure on Russia reports

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

Trump left the G7 summit in Sicily yesterday without reaffirming his commitment to the accord, while the other six world leaders present did.

The Paris agreement is the world's first comprehensive climate agreement, which aims to keep the global average rise in temperatures below 20C. And to ensure that happens, countries have committed to reducing their carbon emissions.

In their final communique from the summit, the G7 leaders noted they had failed to settle differences over climate change with Trump.

"The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics," it said.

"Understanding this process, the heads of state and of government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom and the presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement."

Read more: Trump's America could be a danger to the planet's climate