Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn condemns IRA bombing

Jasper Jolly

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the bombing campaign by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) was “completely wrong” after facing criticism for previous equivocal comments.

When asked about an attack by the IRA on the then-Prime Minister John Major in 1991, Corbyn said he was “obviously appalled” by the bombing campaign in an interview with the BBC.

He said: "I was in Parliament at the time, I heard the attack go off.”

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn: I will take "whatever action necessary" to keep Britain safe

The Labour leader said the violent attacks during the period known as the Troubles in Northern Ireland were not justified, before the “recognition of the shared history of Ireland” achieved through the Peace Process.

Corbyn said: “The bombing campaign was completely wrong because it was taking civilian lives and there had to be a process that dealt with the basis of it in Northern Ireland."

The Peace Process was the “great success of the 1997 government”, Corbyn said. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair led efforts by the Labour government at the time to cap the Peace Process and begin to end decades of violence.

Read more: Corbyn relaunches Labour campaign with a foreign policy broadside

Corbyn was an advocate of the Peace Process, but has faced criticisms from the Conservative party for his relationship with IRA members during the Troubles.

He had previously said “all bombing is wrong”, but had refused to condemn the IRA specifically when pressed.