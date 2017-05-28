Jasper Jolly

The South East of England can fairly be described as a Conservative party stronghold. In 2015 the Tories wiped out most of the Liberal Democrats’ toe holds and saw off the challenge of the United Kingdom Independence party (Ukip).

Two years later and Ukip’s national polling is little short of disastrous. Shorn of their talismanic leader Nigel Farage (who stood in Thanet South, due to declare around 6am on 9 June) the party also recently lost its only MP, Douglas Carswell.

Carswell, a former Tory, will not stand again as MP for Clacton (to declare at 4:30am), where Conservative Giles Watling will likely hoover up much of the Ukip vote.

Read more: General Election 2017: Ukip selects Paul Oakley as Clacton candidate

The Prime Minister Theresa May will find out at around 4am whether she will still be in a position to lead the Conservative party in Maidenhead. However, don’t hold your breath for a Portillo moment; May’s 29,059 vote majority in 2015 was the fourth-biggest in the country.

For parties further left of centre the bright spots are few and far between. Within the remaining sea of blue, Brighton, Hove, Lewes and Eastbourne stand out.

The Green party’s only MP and joint party leader Caroline Lucas will find out at around 5am whether she has held onto Brighton Pavilion. One of the slimmer Tory majorities, economic secretary to the Treasury Simon Kirby's 690 margin, is in neighbouring Brighton Kemptown (also 5am).

Read more: Brighton rental prices surge

Meanwhile Labour’s Peter Kyle will have a tough battle to hold onto his 1,236 majority over the Tories in next-door Hove (5am expected) in one of only three seats south of Greater London to be coloured red in 2015.

To the east of Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne were former Lib Dem seats, with voters having to wait until around 4am to find out whether the yellow fightback has any legs in the South East in seats with relatively small Tory majorities.

For the Liberal Democrats Portsmouth South (expected at around 6:30am) will be another target for a quick return, with Tory MP Flick Drummond only two years into the job – although with a healthy majority of over 5,000.

Before 2015 Labour had a small outpost around Southampton (where it still holds Southampton Test, expected around 4am), but other than that it is likely to be slim pickings outside of London. Oxford East, taking into account the university residents, is a huge Labour majority but with a new candidate (declared around 2am), while in Slough Tan Dhesi, the replacement for the retiring Fiona Mactaggart, should be relatively secure after inheriting a majority above 7,000, announced at 3am.