Arsene Wenger has said he has been "treated in a way human beings don't deserve" after facing criticism from Arsenal fans this season.

The Frenchman, has been the subject of myriad supporter protests calling for his time as Gunners manager to come to an end after 21 years.

Arsenal take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley this afternoon, where victory will see Wenger win the tournament for a record seventh time and for the third time in four years.

Yet that hasn't been enough to stem criticism from some quarters as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

"The lack of respect in some stages has been — for me — a disgrace," Wenger told the BBC.

"I will never accept that. I believe there's a difference to being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don't deserve to be treated and I will never forget that.

"The behaviour of some people during the season, that hurts me most. Because behind the work and the respect for this club are the values that this club respected. The image this club has been given in recent weeks is absolutely unacceptable because it tarnishes the impeccable image that the club has all over the world."

Wenger's contract at Emirates Stadium runs out next month and the 67-year-old has yet to reveal his plans for the future. He will hold a meeting with the board next week to discuss signing a new contract.

Wenger has said in the past that some of the protests staged by fans this season could influence his decision, yet he insists he is not personally affected by the critics but believes it casts the North London club in a negative light.

"I meet so many people who love this club and share the passion for this club," he said.

"It's not the person that is hurt. I don't believe that kind of behaviour reflects what Arsenal is or the values that Arsenal carries."