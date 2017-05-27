Jasper Jolly

British Airways passengers around the world are being forced to endure long delays after the airline suffered a global IT systems failure.

A British Airways pilot in Rome airport said the problems meant no BA planes could depart "from anywhere in the world", according to a video posted by a BBC reporter.

Passengers reported massive queues at Heathrow, with others saying on social media that their plane was stuck on the runway for more than an hour.

The captain of @British_Airways flight BA553 from Rome to London addresses passengers about IT problems."All aircraft around world affected" pic.twitter.com/8oFcqaucc7 — Phillip Norton (@phillipnorton) May 27, 2017

Meanwhile self-check-in computers did not function correctly at Heathrow.

The firm apologised on its Twitter account, saying: “We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

Passengers were delayed at Heathrow, British Airways' central operations base, with the London airport saying it has called in extra staff to help customers.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "An issue with a worldwide British Airways' IT system is causing some delays for passengers at Heathrow this morning. We are working closely with the airline to resolve this and are advising passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport."

We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 27, 2017

Flights from Heathrow to destinations around the world were delayed, according to the airport's website. British Airways flights to Berlin, Nice, Geneva, Madrid, Amsterdam and Glasgow were among those delayed, although it was not immediately clear whether the IT failure was to blame.