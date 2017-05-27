FTSE 100 7547.63 +0.40%
Saturday 27 May 2017 12:19pm

British Airways global computer failure causes bank holiday weekend flight delays at airports around the world

Jasper Jolly
BA Cabin Crew To Strike As Talks Collapse
British Airways suffered an IT meltdown (Source: Getty)

British Airways passengers around the world are being forced to endure long delays after the airline suffered a global IT systems failure.

A British Airways pilot in Rome airport said the problems meant no BA planes could depart "from anywhere in the world", according to a video posted by a BBC reporter.

Passengers reported massive queues at Heathrow, with others saying on social media that their plane was stuck on the runway for more than an hour.

Meanwhile self-check-in computers did not function correctly at Heathrow.

The firm apologised on its Twitter account, saying: “We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

Passengers were delayed at Heathrow, British Airways' central operations base, with the London airport saying it has called in extra staff to help customers.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "An issue with a worldwide British Airways' IT system is causing some delays for passengers at Heathrow this morning. We are working closely with the airline to resolve this and are advising passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport."

Flights from Heathrow to destinations around the world were delayed, according to the airport's website. British Airways flights to Berlin, Nice, Geneva, Madrid, Amsterdam and Glasgow were among those delayed, although it was not immediately clear whether the IT failure was to blame.

Related articles

British Airways owner IAG shares jump at the open despite profit hit
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Cyber criminals won't just be targeting your computer in 2017
Hayley Kirton
Hayley Kirton | Staff

British Airways fined £90m for collusion
Kenza Bryan
Kenza Bryan | Staff