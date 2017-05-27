Jasper Jolly

Armed police will be on patrol at major events across the UK with authorities still investigating potential accomplices to the Manchester bomber.

Police said extra officers – including hundreds of armed officers – would be on duty at over 1,300 events around the country, with a review of existing security arrangements taking place.

The FA Cup final at Wembley and the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham are two of the most prominent events taking place over the bank holiday in London, with a large police presence expected.

Read more: Fifth arrest made in connection with Manchester attack

Meanwhile the Great Manchester Run is taking place in Manchester and Birmingham Pride is continuing as planned.

London’s Metropolitan Police commissioner, Cressida Dick, urged people to be vigilant.

Police arrested two men on Saturday as part of the investigation, with officers using a controlled explosion to enter the premises, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile part of Moss Side, an area of Manchester, was evacuated as police search a property there, according to the BBC.

Read more: Manchester bomber was known "up to a point" by security services: Rudd

Assistant commissioner Mark Rowley, national lead for counter terrorism policing, yesterday said: “We are working with event organisers to advise and support them so everyone in this country can go to the hundreds of events that are on and simply relax and enjoy their bank holiday.”

Officials at the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre raised the UK’s threat level to “critical” last week, meaning an “attack is expected imminently” by the domestic intelligence service, MI5.

The attack on Monday claimed the lives of 22 fans at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Police are now questioning 11 men over the attack, according to Reuters.