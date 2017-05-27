Jasper Jolly

Uber can continue to operate in the capital after Transport for London (TfL) granted it a four-month extension to its licence, rejecting complaints by black cab taxi drivers and minicab companies.

The temporary extension allows London’s transport authorities more time to come to a decision on the longer-term five-year eligibility to operate for the San Francisco-headquartered firm.

Without the licence the ride-hailing app would not be able to work as a private hire operator in the capital. It was last granted a five-year licence in 2012, which was due to expire on 31 May.

A TfL spokesperson said: “Uber London Limited has been granted a four-month private hire operator licence. This will allow us to conclude our consideration of a five-year licence”.

Minicab operators and black cab drivers have been strident in their opposition to the renewal of Uber’s licence.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association (LTDA), which represents more than 10,000 black cab drivers, wrote to TfL in March to oppose Uber's licence renewal, calling it a "sham" private-hire vehicle operation.

United Private Hire Drivers (UPHD), which represents hundreds of private-hire vehicle drivers, previously wrote to TfL to call for new conditions for the renewal of Uber's licence.

Uber has had a sometimes tense relationship with TfL, which regulates the sector as well as running the capital’s public transport.

Last year Uber launched legal action against TfL regulations which imposed new requirements on the company, including a rule that all drivers needed to pass an English language test and a stipulation that a customer service call centre had to be based in the capital.

The firm has faced regulatory trouble around the world. Earlier this month the European Court of Justice issued an opinion that Uber is a transport company rather than a tech company, and that it should be regulated as such.

Uber did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.