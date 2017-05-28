Jasper Jolly

Northern Irish politics remains mostly separate from the rest of the UK, with none of the other top four parties in the 2015 General Election standing in any meaningful way (apart from a few stray Tories).

There are 18 constituencies up for grabs, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) expected to remain the biggest party in Northern Ireland.

On the other side of the stark political divide from the unionists, Irish nationalists Sinn Fein are likely to be the second party once more, roughly reflecting their standing in the devolved local assembly.

In the Westminster election on 8 June DUP stronghold Antrim North is expected to be the first constituency to declare results, at around 1am on 9 June, where the son and namesake of party founder Ian Paisley will almost certainly be returned.

In Antrim South Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MP Danny Kinahan will face a stiff challenge from the DUP to retain the seat he unexpectedly won in 2015, although he will be hoping his party’s poor performance in the last Assembly elections won’t carry through to the count at around 2:30am.

The capital's constituencies will announce a raft of results around 2am. One of the most interesting seats will be Belfast East, where Alliance party leader Naomi Long is expected to put up a stiff challenge against DUP incumbent Gavin Robinson. Robinson only beat previous MP Long in 2015 thanks to a unionist pact which saw the UUP abstain.

The more moderate Republican party, the Social Democratic and Labour party (SDLP), will come under pressure in Belfast South, where Alasdair McDonnell has a slim majority of only 906 over the DUP.

And North Belfast sees another potentially dramatic match-up, with John Finucane standing for Sinn Fein against the DUP’s Nigel Dodds. Finucane’s solicitor father Pat was notoriously murdered in 1989 by a unionist paramilitary with the British state’s collusion. Dodds’ majority is strong, but Finucane, a solicitor himself, could be well placed to challenge the DUP.

Poll watchers will probably have to wait a lot longer to find out the results of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone election, with results not expected until around 5am. Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott is under serious threat from Sinn Fein, according to Lucid Talk polls, if the surge in Republican turnout from the last Assembly elections can be repeated.