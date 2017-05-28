FTSE 100 7547.63 +0.40%
Sunday 28 May 2017 9:00am

When will Brent Central, Hammersmith, the City of London and the London constituencies declare results of the 2017 General Election vote?

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk What’s new for MiFID II?
London From Above
When will London's consituencies be declaring, and what surprises are in store? (Source: Getty)

London is home to many of the UK's most hotly contested seats, and there are usually a few shocks when the results start coming in from the capital's constituencies.

Labour held on to what was previously the country's most marginal constituency, Hampstead & Kilburn, in 2015, with Tulip Siddiq clinging onto what had been Glenda Jackson's seat. Hampstead & Kilburn will declare at 03:00am.

Brent Central used to be a marginal seat, however in the last election Labour won in a landslide, taking a huge portion of votes from the Liberal Democrats. It will also report at 03:00am.

And Ealing Central & Acton is another one to watch - last time round, there were just 274 votes between Labour's winning candidate, Rupa Huq - sister of former Blue Peter presenter Konnie - and her Tory opponent, Angie Bray. The constituency is set to announce its results at 05:00am.

General Election 2015: Have a look at how the UK voted in the last election

Tags

Related articles

Labour wins the General Election. What happens to the pound?
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Westminster’s obsession with expanding the state is a real threat to growth
Graeme Leach
Graeme Leach | Contributor

Historic breakthrough for Labour in City of London elections
Kenza Bryan
Kenza Bryan | Staff