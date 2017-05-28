Caitlin Morrison

London is home to many of the UK's most hotly contested seats, and there are usually a few shocks when the results start coming in from the capital's constituencies.

Labour held on to what was previously the country's most marginal constituency, Hampstead & Kilburn, in 2015, with Tulip Siddiq clinging onto what had been Glenda Jackson's seat. Hampstead & Kilburn will declare at 03:00am.

Brent Central used to be a marginal seat, however in the last election Labour won in a landslide, taking a huge portion of votes from the Liberal Democrats. It will also report at 03:00am.

And Ealing Central & Acton is another one to watch - last time round, there were just 274 votes between Labour's winning candidate, Rupa Huq - sister of former Blue Peter presenter Konnie - and her Tory opponent, Angie Bray. The constituency is set to announce its results at 05:00am.

General Election 2015: Have a look at how the UK voted in the last election