William Turvill

The West Midlands could prove a troubling area for Labour in the 2017 General Election.

Of the 59 seats in the region, the Tories currently hold 34 and Labour 25. Polling suggests this lead could be extended, with some high-profile scalps in sight.

Data gathered by YouGov between late April and early May shows the Tories have grown their voting intention score in the area from 42 per cent to 51 per cent, while Labour’s has dropped from 33 per cent to 28 per cent.

The Lib Dems, who were wiped out in the area in 2015 with two seats lost, have grown from six to nine per cent, while Ukip is down from 16 per cent to nine per cent.

With Gisela Stuart choosing not to stand, her Birmingham Edgbaston seat (which is due to be declared at 5.30am) could be a target for the Conservative party, which would require a 3.28 per cent swing, according to Election Polling.

Electoral Calculus predicts that the Edgbaston seat, along with 10 others in the West Midlands area, will swing from Labour to the Tories.

Jack Dromey, MP for Birmingham Erdington (4.30am) and husband of Labour’s former deputy leader Harriet Harman, is one of the possible losers, alongside shadow aviation minister Richard Burden, who currently represents Birmingham Northfield (5am).

Labour is also predicted by Electoral Calculus to lose: Coventry North West (5am), Coventry South (5am), Dudley North (4am), Wolverhampton South West (4.30am), Walsall North (3.30am), Stoke-on-Trent North (6am), Newcastle-under-Lyme (4am) and Stoke-on-Trent South (6am).

