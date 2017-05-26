FTSE 100 7547.27 +0.39%
Friday 26 May 2017 1:21pm

Fire breaks out at Wimbledon's All England Tennis Club - emergency services at the scene

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Ireland: a perfect partner for AI development
The Championships - Wimbledon 2007 Day Four
The club is home to the world's most famous tennis tournament (Source: Getty)

Fire engines are on the scene of a fire at the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London Fire Brigade has confirmed.

The Fire Brigade said four engines were sent to the world famous tennis club in south London after reports of a fire in the practice court area.

The service tweeted this picture of the blaze: