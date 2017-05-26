Caitlin Morrison

Fire engines are on the scene of a fire at the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London Fire Brigade has confirmed.

The Fire Brigade said four engines were sent to the world famous tennis club in south London after reports of a fire in the practice court area.

The service tweeted this picture of the blaze:

Crews are tackling an area of shrubbery alight in the practice court area of #Wimbledon Tennis Club © @MarcInners https://t.co/LYulsC0hl6 pic.twitter.com/pdOutMHJU9 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 26, 2017