Friday 26 May 2017 10:56am

Caledonia Investments joins three other investment companies in having increased its dividend for 50 years in a row

William Turvill
Caledonia Investment, City of London Investment Trust, Bankers Investment Trust and Alliance Trust are at the top of AIC's dividends heroes table (Source: Getty)

Caledonia Investments yesterday became the latest member of an exclusive club of investment companies that have increased their dividends every year for half a century.

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) now has four firms listed at the top of its “dividend heroes” table.

The City of London Investment Trust, Bankers Investment Trust and Alliance Trust are the other companies to have increased their dividends in each of the past 50 years.

Read more: Severn Trent makes a splash with dividend hike after eyeing more savings

“It’s an achievement to now have four investment companies that have consecutively increased their dividends for 50 years,” said AIC’s Annabel Brodie-Smith.

“With interest rates at an all-time low, investors remain hungry for income and investment companies have the unique ability to ‘smooth’ dividends, meaning they can boost dividends from their reserves when times get tough.”

Announcing Caledonia’s latest sweetener, chief executive William Wyatt said: “We are delighted to announce an increase of 4.2 per cent in our total dividends for the year.

“This will be the 50th consecutive year of annual increases and forms a vital part of our return to shareholders. Caledonia’s strategy is focused on its maintenance and gradual increase over the long run.”

Read more: Compass reveals £1bn special divi as the weak pound boosts sales

Here are AIC’s dividend heroes:

Company Sector Consecutive number of years dividend increased
City of London Investment Trust UK Equity Income 50
Bankers Investment Trust Global 50
Alliance Trust Global 50
Caledonia Investments Global 50
F&C Global Smaller Companies Global 46
Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust Global 46
Brunner Investment Trust Global 45
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust UK Equity Income 44
Murray Income UK Equity Income 43
Witan Investment Trust Global 42
Scottish American Global Equity Income 37
Merchants Trust UK Equity Income 35
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Global 34
Scottish Investment Trust Global 33
Temple Bar UK Equity Income 33
Value & Income UK Equity Income 29
F&C Capital & Income UK Equity Income 23
British & American UK Equity Income 22
Schroder Income Growth UK Equity Income 21
Northern Investors Company Private Equity 21
