Horse racing betting tips: Cotai all set for Glory in Temple Stakes

Bill Esdaile

HAYDOCK Park will not be going loco for Acapulco in tomorrow’s Group Two Temple Stakes (4.05pm), although there is plenty of reason to get excited about the 12 speedballs that do line up.

Aidan O’Brien’s American-import will likely plump for the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh instead, while Ballydoyle is still responsible for the favourite in the Haydock contest, Washington DC.

He ran well to finish a close second to Marsha in the Palace House at Newmarket last time out and should go close again.

However, he’s only got his nose in front once in 11 starts, and that’s a touch off-putting for a horse priced at 7/2.

Quiet Reflection bolted up in the Group Two Sandy Lane at this meeting last year and is 9/2 to retain her 100 per cent record at Haydock tomorrow.

While she is undoubtedly a high-class animal, winning both the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and then the Sprint Cup here in September, five furlongs on quick ground doesn’t look ideal.

She hasn’t raced over the minimum trip since October 2015 and would prefer a softer surface.

COTAI GLORY is all about speed and he’s a proper five furlong horse.

I’m happy to put a line through his last run in the Palace House, where he stumbled badly leaving the stalls and stayed on to finish in midfield, and expect him to go much closer here.

He was narrowly beaten by Take Cover in the Listed Achilles Stakes on this card last year, before missing out on Group One glory by a neck to Profitable in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot.

That form would put him right in the mix here and the 10/1 available with Coral and Ladbrokes looks great each-way value.

Although the Temple Stakes will be fast and furious, the most exciting moment of the day may come in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes (3.30pm) where HARRY ANGEL looks set to confirm himself as the next big name in Clive Cox’s stable.

The son of Dark Angel was an impressive winner of last season’s Mill Reef and did not disappoint when finishing second to Godolphin’s Blue Point at Ascot earlier this month, giving weight away.

He won’t be a big price, but I fully expect him to show everyone why.

Earlier on the card, the in-form Michael Bell yard look to have a strong chance of landing the Silver Bowl Handicap (2.55pm) with FIRE BRIGADE.

The three-year-old built on his third at Yarmouth in April to land a good race at Newmarket last Thursday.

He’s gone up to a mark of 80 for that half-length-success but still looks ahead of the handicapper, and with the yard in great form and ground no issue, he looks value at 10/1 with 188BET.

As for tonight at Haydock, ATTY PERSSE will be hard to beat in the 1m2f handicap (5.40pm).

He’s unbeaten in two starts, having surged to victory in a maiden at Sandown in September, before returning to add the Esher Cup to his portfolio last month.

Mucho Applause, who finished second that day, franked the form when finishing a good second in the ultra-competitive London Gold Cup and the step up to 10f looks sure to suit.

POINTERS TODAY

Atty Persse 5.40pm Haydock

TOMORROW

Fire Brigade e/w 2.55pm Haydock

Harry Angel 3.30pm Haydock

Cotai Glory e/w 4.05pm Haydock