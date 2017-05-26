Bill Esdaile

AIDAN O’Brien pulled off the English 2000 and 1000 Guineas double at Newmarket earlier this month and the bookmakers think he will do the same thing at the Curragh this weekend.

Churchill was a very impressive winner of the colt’s Classic. He has won his last six and Ballydoyle will be hoping he can be their next superstar stallion.

‘The Lads’ would have considered the Investec Derby closely, but ultimately they see him as a mile or 10 furlong horse.

He is understandably a very short price at 4/11 with 188BET to give O’Brien his 11th win in the Irish 2000 Guineas (4.10pm) – it would be a big shock if he’s beaten.

However, I’d rather back Mick Halford’s IRISH CORRESPONDENT each-way at 6/1 with 188BET, even though there are only six runners.

The son of Teofilo is unbeaten in two starts and absolutely bolted up over course and distance a couple of weeks ago.

Although he has plenty to find with Churchill, I think he can finish second and you never know, he may just cause an upset.

It could be a weekend to remember for Halford, as he looks to have an even stronger chance in Sunday’s 1000 Guineas (3.25pm) with REHANA.

The Aga Khan’s filly actually beat hot Investec Oaks favourite Rhododendron in a maiden over seven furlongs here last June.

She then ran creditably without winning the rest of last season, but she looked good when landing a Group Three at Naas earlier this month.

Winter is going to be hard to beat, but she had a hard race just three weeks ago and there have been some shocks in this recently.

Rehana looks an each-way bet to nothing at 11/2 with Coral.

