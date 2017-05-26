FTSE 100 7534.44 +0.22%
Friday 26 May 2017 10:08am

EuroMillions lottery ticket sales are booming in the City of London and Canary Wharf as jackpot hits £112m

William Turvill
FRANCE-EUROPE-LOTTERY-EUROMILLIONS
Sales in the City and Canary Wharf have soared 300 per cent in the past six weeks (Source: Getty)

Figures released earlier this month showed that less than a quarter of London’s investment bankers were happy with their 2016 bonuses.

Their feel-good solution? Buy lots of lottery tickets, apparently.

With tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot standing at £112m, ticket sales in the City and Canary Wharf are soaring.

According to lottery-operator Camelot, ticket sales are up 300 per cent in these two areas over the past six weeks.

Over the past two Fridays (12 May and 19 May), sales in shops in the City and Wharf have grown by 48 per cent. This compares with a 21 per cent growth across the rest of the UK.

Why the interest? Camelot highlights that a EuroMillions jackpot win tonight would make the winner instantly richer than singer Phil Collins, Manchester United footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Fifty Shares of Grey author EL James, all of whom have an estimated wealth of £110m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The £112m win would also be the fourth biggest UK lottery win of all time.

