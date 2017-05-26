Rebecca Smith

Got the bank holiday stretching ahead of you and not sure how to spend it?

Have no fear, TripAdvisor has its top 10 landmarks, for both the UK and the world, so you can compile your own list to visit from the below.

Read more: Bank holiday chaos on the cards at Gatwick as it has baggage system failure

Top of the list is one of the capital's most renowned sights, Big Ben. And if you're not keen on venturing too far afield, but haven't really explored the city, there are a good few London landmarks on the list.

Here are the top 10 UK landmarks

1. Big Ben

2. Tower of London

3. Tower Bridge

4. Edinburgh Castle

5. Westminster Abbey

6. Buckingham Palace

7. The Roman Baths

8. Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh

9. The Cavern Club in Liverpool

10. St. Paul's Cathedral

Lucky enough to be on holiday and eyeing some global sights?

Here are the top 10 landmarks in the world:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Read more: It’s time we scrapped all these silly bank holidays