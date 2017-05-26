FTSE 100 7534.44 +0.22%
Friday 26 May 2017 9:41am

The 10 best UK landmarks to visit this bank holiday and the 10 best worldwide if you're heading further afield

Rebecca Smith
Big Ben takes the top spot
Big Ben takes the top spot (Source: Getty)

Got the bank holiday stretching ahead of you and not sure how to spend it?

Have no fear, TripAdvisor has its top 10 landmarks, for both the UK and the world, so you can compile your own list to visit from the below.

Top of the list is one of the capital's most renowned sights, Big Ben. And if you're not keen on venturing too far afield, but haven't really explored the city, there are a good few London landmarks on the list.

Here are the top 10 UK landmarks

1. Big Ben

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-POLITICS-EU-BREXIT
(Source: Getty)

2. Tower of London

London 2012 - Generic London Landmarks
(Source: Getty)

3. Tower Bridge

Start of Clipper Round The World Yacht Race
(Source: Getty)

4. Edinburgh Castle

Views Of Edinburgh Castle
(Source: Getty)

5. Westminster Abbey

Artefacts Decanted From The Triforium At Westminster Abbey Ahead Of Renovations
(Source: Getty)

6. Buckingham Palace

The Queen Attends The State Opening Of Parliament
(Source: Getty)

7. The Roman Baths

Bath Is Illuminated As Part Of The 2012 Cultural Olympiad
(Source: Getty)

8. Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh

The Royal Yacht Britannia In Dry Dock For Urgent Repairs
(Source: Getty)

9. The Cavern Club in Liverpool

Beatles Still Good For Business In Their Home Town
(Source: Getty)

10. St. Paul's Cathedral

BRITAIN-WEATHER
(Source: Getty)

Lucky enough to be on holiday and eyeing some global sights?

Here are the top 10 landmarks in the world:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

