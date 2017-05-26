Rebecca Smith

Of all the days to have issues with its baggage system, the bank holiday Friday is not the best day for Gatwick...

But unfortunately the London airport has been having some troubles this morning and has warned passengers that some will be flying without their bags. Airline staff will then work to reunite passengers with their rogue baggage as soon as possible.

1/2 We'd like to apologise for the disruption at the airport this morning, due to an issue with our baggage system. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) May 26, 2017

2/2 To ensure that everyone gets away on time some flights are departing without all bags and these will be sent on as soon as possible. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) May 26, 2017

The fault is with the conveyer belt system that sorts bags before they arrive at the aircraft, so they are having to be processed manually. Not ideal. It is affected both the North and South terminals.

It's not yet clear how many passengers are likely to be affected, but Gatwick has apologised for queues at check-in too.

We'd like to apologise if you're delayed at check-in. This is due to an issue with our baggage system. We're working to urgently resolve it. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) May 26, 2017

Horrific scenes at Gatwick this morning @easyJet - very poor service and travel chaos, and no staff in sight! #shocking pic.twitter.com/3N3HT87Vax — Sig Watkins (@sigwatkins) May 26, 2017

@easyJet @easyJet_press @Gatwick_Airport u r a joke - baggage drop not working - told some bags hv made it some not pic.twitter.com/JDdnN69peS — Simon Ginsburg (@Soodles001) May 26, 2017

The queue for @ThomsonHolidays at check-in/bag drop today is ridiculous! Dread to think how long this is going to take @Gatwick_Airport — Ashleigh Quilter (@ashleighquilter) May 26, 2017

Setting off from @Gatwick_Airport @easyJet without all bags in the hold. Luggage Russian roulette at reclaim in a few hours. — Daniel Glaser (@bnglaser) May 26, 2017

Gatwick said:

A problem with the baggage system is causing disruption at the airport this morning. We are working to resolve this issue urgently. To ensure that everyone gets away on time, some flights are departing without all bags. Bags will be forwarded to passengers as soon as possible at their destination. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

