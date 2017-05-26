FTSE 100 7525.09 +0.10%
Bank holiday chaos is on the cards at Gatwick as it has a baggage belt failure leading to queues and flights leaving without baggage

Rebecca Smith
Flights are leaving without bags on board
Flights are leaving without bags on board (Source: Gatwick)

Of all the days to have issues with its baggage system, the bank holiday Friday is not the best day for Gatwick...

But unfortunately the London airport has been having some troubles this morning and has warned passengers that some will be flying without their bags. Airline staff will then work to reunite passengers with their rogue baggage as soon as possible.

The fault is with the conveyer belt system that sorts bags before they arrive at the aircraft, so they are having to be processed manually. Not ideal. It is affected both the North and South terminals.

It's not yet clear how many passengers are likely to be affected, but Gatwick has apologised for queues at check-in too.

Gatwick said:

A problem with the baggage system is causing disruption at the airport this morning.

We are working to resolve this issue urgently.

To ensure that everyone gets away on time, some flights are departing without all bags. Bags will be forwarded to passengers as soon as possible at their destination.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

