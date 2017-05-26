Rebecca Smith

Amazon, it's fair to say, is a pretty big thing in the world of online shopping.

But it hasn't made much of a foray into physical shops, and you may well ask why it'd need to with such booming e-commerce business.

But the company is slowly but surely expanding into bricks-and-mortar too. It opened its seventh US bookshop in New York yesterday.

Amazon opened its first bookshop in Seattle back in 2015 and by the end of this year plans to have 13 in the US. It's also dabbling with grocery and convenience shops.

And while its bricks and mortar offering is unlikely to develop into a huge segment of Amazon's business, but at the very least, it is another way to boost brand awareness. The shops are also a physical showcase of the Amazon Prime membership as Prime members don't pay as much for books.

So anything different about the new NYC store? Well, there are forward-facing books and placards, along with their average rating (on Amazon.com, naturally).

Amazon Books stocks around 3,000 titles, which are picked by "curators" who peruse books with at least a four star rating on Amazon.com. And shoppers can scan bar codes linked to specific books to view online reviews and buy through their Amazon accounts.

Customers can pay with credit cards, debit cards and gift cards, but not cash.

Amazon's bookshops and the date they opened:

Seattle, Washington 2 November 2015 San Diego, California 7 September 2016 Portland, Oregon 25 October 2016 Dedham, Massachusetts 28 February 2017 Chicago, Illinois 23 March 2017 Lynnfield, Massachusetts 14 April 2017 New York City 25 May 2017

