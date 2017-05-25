Melissa York

Royal Arsenal Riverside, Woolwich

First time buyers could buy a property next to a Crossrail station for 20 per cent less than market value this weekend. A new show home is opening tomorrow in the Kinetic Building at Cannon Square, where 15 one bed and 10 two bed flats are on sale. Buyers earning less than £90,000 who live or work in Greenwich will be eligible for developer Berkeley Homes’ Discount Market Scheme. Due to complete in 2018, the new 5,000 strong community being built will have an eight minute commute to work in Canary Wharf.

Call 020 8331 7130 or visit royalarsenalriverside.co.uk

Landmark Pinnacle, Docklands

From £425,000

Live in some of the highest apartments in London, work out in the highest private gym and one lucky penthouse owner will have views from the top of the city’s highest private terrace. Situated to the west of Canary Wharf, this 75 storey tower has been designed inside and out by architects Squire and Partners. Thought it’s packed with 752 studio to three bedroom homes, there’s a surprising amount of green space, not least a ‘tilting’ park entrance and the entire 27th floor, designed as an indoor garden square.

Call 0203 905 6826 or visit landmarkpinnacle .co.uk

Signal Townhouses, Greenwich

From £850,000

Buy a contemporary, urban townhouse less than a 15 minute commute from work for under £1m. These 16 three bedroom townhouses are within walking distance to North Greenwich station, with Jubilee Line links to Canary Wharf, and Maze Hill, with links to Cannon Street in 15 minutes. Residents will be able to walk to the 02, Greenwich itself and historic Enderby Wharf from the homes in Peninsula West. They’re also secured with video entry in a private gated mews with off-street parking.

Call 0207 519 5917 or visit cbreresidential.co.uk



Elm Park Gardens, Brixton

From £880,000

Two more townhouses also went on sale this week at a small development near buzzy Brixton and its laid-back cousin Herne Hill. Four bedrooms are spread out across three storeys in these houses, which range from 1,243 to 1,370sqft. The kitchen, dining and living room are in the basement, the master bedroom suite and second bedroom on the ground floor and there are two further bedrooms on the third floor. They’re also fitted out with parquet flooring, integrated appliances and bathrooms with floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiling.

Call 0207 738 6839 or visit elmparkgardens.info





Dockside, Turnberry Quay

From £674,995

Allergic to estate agents? Developer Bellway is offering liaise with the agents of your behalf to sell your home as quickly as possible and will even pay their fees. Its Express Mover scheme is available on most homes at its Dockside development. Two and three bedroom apartments, including duplexes, are on offer at this waterfront building that’s close to Crossharbour DLR station, three stops away from Canary Wharf, where Crossrail is due to start running from 2018.

Call 0845 548 8032 or visit bellway.co.uk