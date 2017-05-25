FTSE 100 7517.71 +0.04%
Thursday 25 May 2017 10:00pm

Jeremy Corbyn relaunches Labour's election efforts with a broadside on foreign policy and police spending

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk What is the Internet of Things?
Manchester Comes Together to Remember Victims Of Terror Attack
The UK will head to the polls on 8 June. (Source: Getty)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will tomorrow resume his party’s full election campaign by declaring the war on terror “isn’t working”.

Campaigning was halted in light of Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester, but speaking in central London, Corbyn will point to foreign policy and cuts on police and NHS spending as key issues as he relaunches his bid for Number 10.

“No government can prevent every terrorist attack. If an individual is determined enough and callous enough sometimes they will get through,” he will say.

Read More: General Election 2017: It is now time to resume our democratic process

“The responsibility of government is to minimise that chance - to ensure the police have the resources they need, that our foreign policy reduces rather than increases the threat to this country and that at home we never surrender the freedoms we have won and that terrorists are so determined to take away.”

He will add: “We must be brave enough to admit the ‘war on terror’ is simply not working. We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism.”

The decision to focus on foreign policy is an unlikely one for the Labour leader. His track record of voting against military intervention, in addition to confusion over the party's police on the Trident nuclear deterrent, has repeatedly been used against him by Conservatives.

Tags

Related articles

Westminster’s obsession with expanding the state is a real threat to growth
Graeme Leach
Graeme Leach | Contributor

UK housing market remains steady ahead of the General Election
Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Shruti Tripathi Chopra | Staff

Labour and the Conservatives will resume election campaigning on Friday
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff