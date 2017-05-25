Mark Sands

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will tomorrow resume his party’s full election campaign by declaring the war on terror “isn’t working”.

Campaigning was halted in light of Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester, but speaking in central London, Corbyn will point to foreign policy and cuts on police and NHS spending as key issues as he relaunches his bid for Number 10.

“No government can prevent every terrorist attack. If an individual is determined enough and callous enough sometimes they will get through,” he will say.

“The responsibility of government is to minimise that chance - to ensure the police have the resources they need, that our foreign policy reduces rather than increases the threat to this country and that at home we never surrender the freedoms we have won and that terrorists are so determined to take away.”

He will add: “We must be brave enough to admit the ‘war on terror’ is simply not working. We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism.”

The decision to focus on foreign policy is an unlikely one for the Labour leader. His track record of voting against military intervention, in addition to confusion over the party's police on the Trident nuclear deterrent, has repeatedly been used against him by Conservatives.