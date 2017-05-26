City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover hotels, auditing and risk advisory. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Elegant Hotels

Leisure sector veteran Luke Johnson has been appointed as a non-executive director of Elegant Hotels with immediate effect. Luke Johnson is the chairman of private equity house Risk Capital Partners, and his extensive range of other public and private company roles include the chairmanships of Patisserie Holdings, the Brighton Pier Group, Arden Partners, Bread, Neilson Active Holidays, The Draft House and Small Batch Coffee. Previous chairmanships have included Channel 4 Television Corporation, PizzaExpress, and Giraffe Restaurants.

KPMG

Bill Michael, KPMG’s UK chair-elect, has appointed his leadership team with effect from 1 October. Bill was elected by the firm’s partners on 2 March and will take over from Simon Collins, the firm’s current chairman, when his term ends on 30 September. Philip Davidson will be managing partner of KPMG UK’s executive committee, while Michelle Hinchliffe will be head of audt. Michelle Quest will be head of tax, pensions and legal services, while David Rowlands will be head of consulting, Sanjay Thakkar will be the deal advisory lead and Jonathan Holt will be head of financial services. KPMG’s new head of corporates will be Dan Thomas, Jeremy Barton will be general counsel, David Matthews will be head of quality and risk, Iain Moffatt will be head of national markets. Sarah Willows will have the dual role of chief finance officer and head of operations, while Ann Brown will be head of people, Aidan Brennan will be head of digital transformation and Karen Briggs will be head of Brexit.

Crowe Clark Whitehill

National audit, tax and advisory firm Crowe Clark Whitehill has enhanced its risk and assurance and employer advisory offerings with the appointment of two new partners. Richard Evans joins Crowe’s non profit team to lead its risk and assurance service offering. With a Big Four background, he specialises in internal audit, governance, risk and fraud investigation. Having been a key part of the public sector internal audit and global education leadership teams, Richard brings a wealth of experience from working with a range of institutions and organisations within the local government, education and healthcare sectors. He has experience in high-profile and sensitive governance assignments in the non profit and wider public sector. Caroline Harwood brings with her more than 25 years’ experience to lead Crowe’s share plans and incentives team, bolstering the firm’s employer advisory services. Caroline Harwood brings with her more than 25 years’ experience to lead Crowe’s share plans and incentives team.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.