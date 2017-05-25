Lucy White

Wedding planning is infamously stressful. Yet it seems even gift-giving is taking up too much time for some modern couples and their guests, as Prezola receives £3m to take its gifting site mobile.

The Business Growth Fund (BGF)'s investment will be used to create an app version of Prezola's website, which allows prospective brides and grooms to create an online “wishlist” of desired items for wedding guests to buy and send remotely.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Dom and Ali Beaven, the platform currently offers 30,000 products ranging from the luxury to the practical – with brands such as Le Creuset, Jo Malone and Dyson.

Just a year after the platform launched on Valentine's Day in 2012, the founding couple gave up their day jobs in magazine publishing and interior design to focus on the business full time.

Since then, Prezola has sold more than one million items in a wedding gift market thought to be worth £600m per year.

It has already tied the knot itself once, acquiring personalised website creator for soon-to-be-weds gettingmarried.co.uk.

Going forward, it will be mining the knowledge of online business veteran David Kelly, who has been brought in by the BGF as chairman. Currently chairman of holidaymaker house exchange business Love Home Swap, Kelly has also held operational positions at Amazon, eBay and lastminute.com.

BGF, which is backed by Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, RBS and Standard Chartered, invested £387m in UK businesses last year.