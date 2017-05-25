Helen Cahill

US President Donald Trump has condemned the "barbaric and vicious" attack on the Manchester Arena at a meeting of top European politicians.

Speaking in Brussels, Trump said: "The recent attack on Manchester in the United Kingdom demonstrated the depths of evil we face with terrorism...

"Beautiful lives with so much great potential were torn from their families for ever and ever."

But he also criticised Nato members for not meeting their financial obligations, saying that 23 of 28 of members are not sticking to the target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.

"This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States," he said.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.