Ford has announced new appointments to key executive positions, including Steven Armstrong as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Peter Fleet has also been appointed head of Asia Pacific and China, while Raj Nair will lead Ford North America.

It comes as part of a management shake-up at the US car giant, after Jim Hackett was announced as Ford's new chief executive by chairman Bill Ford, earlier this week.

Hackett formerly headed up the unit responsible for Ford's driverless car development and takes the reins from Mark Fields, who will retire from the company.

Hackett said the senior leadership appointments around the world will help lead to speedier decision-making.

He said:

The leadership changes we are announcing today across our global business are important as we foster even greater teamwork, accountability and nimble decision-making. I am excited to work together with Bill Ford and such a talented and diverse group of leaders to create a more vibrant Ford that delivers value for all of our stakeholders.

The priorities for Ford - and Hackett - going forward will include modernising the car firm's business, "using new tools and techniques to unleash innovation", and transforming to meet future challenges, as it gears up for changing consumer behaviour and needs.

The US car giant's shares fell more than 40 per cent during Fields' three-year tenure. Ford sales fell seven per cent in the US and 11 per cent in Europe in April compared to the same period last year.

The firm has also faced shareholder concerns that it has not built on its core auto business and has fallen behind in the race to develop driverless and electric vehicles.

Last month, Tesla overtook both Ford and General Motors in terms of market cap, despite selling a fraction of the cars delivered each year.

