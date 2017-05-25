FTSE 100 7508.26 -0.09%
Thursday 25 May 2017 1:01pm

Offices evacuated due to huge fire near Kings Cross station - six fire engines sent to deal with blaze

Caitlin Morrison
Six fire engines were deployed to deal with the blaze (Source: Getty)

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been called to reports of a fire at a building site near Kings Cross.

London Fire Brigade said the blaze is now under control.

Part of a south facing wall at the building site in Balfe Street in Islington was alight. One person self evacuated from the cab of a 30 metre crane, London Fire Brigade said.

The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 20 calls to reports of the blaze, after first being called at 12:06. Fire crews from Islington, Kentish Town, Holloway, Paddington and Lambeth fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Witness said nearby offices had been evacuated.

Twitter users posted photos from the scene: