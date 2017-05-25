Caitlin Morrison

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been called to reports of a fire at a building site near Kings Cross.

London Fire Brigade said the blaze is now under control.

The fire at a building site in #Islington is now under control. Crews remain at the scene damping down https://t.co/Be14kNocuq pic.twitter.com/jPY66g175q — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 25, 2017

Part of a south facing wall at the building site in Balfe Street in Islington was alight. One person self evacuated from the cab of a 30 metre crane, London Fire Brigade said.

Six fire engines have been called to a fire at a building site in Balfe Street in #Islington pic.twitter.com/FSbMEX7uq5 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 25, 2017

The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 20 calls to reports of the blaze, after first being called at 12:06. Fire crews from Islington, Kentish Town, Holloway, Paddington and Lambeth fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Witness said nearby offices had been evacuated.

Twitter users posted photos from the scene:

Seems like London's Fire brigade have it under control at kings Cross- the building site went up fast, potentially an overheating generator pic.twitter.com/1vZ29Xv2PD — Laurence KC, Pavegen (@LaurenceKC) May 25, 2017

Kings Cross - fire near York Way, now under control, roads being closed off. pic.twitter.com/zF9Lvsohim — Sylvia Upton (@supton63) May 25, 2017