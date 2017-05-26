Rebecca Smith

Jaguar has done what it likes to do best: provided a teaser for its newest vehicle.

This is the car giant's next collector edition sports car, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

Just 300 of them will be made worldwide at its technical centre in Coventry and will, Jaguar says, offer "supercar performance and dynamics", but in a sedan.

A prototype of the vehicle undertook a test at the Nürburgring motorsports complex in Germany, adorned with a camouflage.

Check out the XE SV Project 8 in all its (camouflaged) glory:

The Project 8 becomes the second collectors' edition vehicle after the launch of Jaguar F-Type Project 7 in 2014.

John Edwards, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) special operations, said:

The time is right for SVO to produce the most extreme performance road car in the history of Jaguar. Our clients worldwide were thrilled by the F-Type Project 7. The new XE SV Project 8 takes aerodynamics and performance engineering to another level – it is conceived for enthusiasts and the most discerning collectors. The price for such an extreme performance sports car available in strictly limited numbers will reflect that.

No word yet on the price, but full spec details for the new Jaguar will be revealed online on 28 June, so speed demons stay tuned for then.

