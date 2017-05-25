FTSE 100 7511.50 -0.05%
Thursday 25 May 2017 12:19pm

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney fails to make cut in Gareth Southgate's England squad

Joe Hall
Mixed emotions: Rooney lifted the Europa League last night with Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has failed to make the cut in England's squad for the June internationals against France and Scotland.

The 31-year-old is England's record goal scorer and has 119 caps for his country but has only started 15 league games for Manchester United this season.

Club team mate Marcus Rashford, who started ahead of Rooney in last night's Europa League final, is included in coach Gareth Southgate's squad alongside 34-year-old striker Jermaine Defoe.

Rooney's latest omission comes after he was not called upon by Southgate for matches against Germany and Lithuania in March.

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has earned his first England call up for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 10 June and the friendly against France at the Stade de France three days later.

Goalkeepers

Jack Butland (Stoke), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Man City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham), Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Chris Smalling (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Tottenham).

Midfielders

Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City).

Strikers

Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).

