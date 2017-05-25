Jasper Jolly

Oil cartel Opec decided to extend cuts to production until March 2018, according to reports.

A delegate from one of the cartel's member nations said the cuts are likely to be shared by countries from outside the price-fixing group, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures prices rose by as much as one per cent to reach their highest point since mid-April. Futures for the North Sea benchmark rose as high as $54.55 per barrel, while the North American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, rose to highs of $51.93 per barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) is meeting in Vienna to discuss the plans for the cuts, with the length of an extension still at issue but broad agreement on the path already reached.

Iran’s oil minister yesterday confirmed the cuts were likely to go ahead, according to Iranian news agency Shana.

He said “It is apparent that there is an agreement between members of the organisation to extend the body's output cut plan."

Brent crude oil prices have rallied from lows of below $48 per barrel in the first week of May.

Saudi Arabia’s powerful oil minister, Khalid al-Falih, is chair of the group as the cartel’s largest member looks to shore up the oil price. Falling prices had severely damaged oil-producing economies reliant on the commodity wealth for government revenues.