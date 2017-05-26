Rebecca Smith

The redevelopment of London Bridge station has been named the greatest infrastructure project in London.

Engineering firm Costain, which is leading the development, was given the award at the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) London Awards ceremony last night.

The project was deemed to be the one that most beneficially impacts Londoners.

When the redevelopment of the station is fully complete in 2018, it will boost capacity by 65 per cent with 15 new extra-long platforms, which will be capable of serving up to 18 trains each hour.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said:

It’s a project that ticks all the boxes, in terms of the benefit to Londoners, the environment and using good working practices. While we recognise there were unavoidable disruptions during the project we are in no doubt whatsoever that the result will improve commuters’ lives immeasurably. This project leaves an incredible legacy for Londoners and acts as beacon of what great civil engineering can do for the capital.

The capital's oldest station, which opened in 1836, is used by 56m people each year. There have been some disruptions to the project, while platforms one to three are closed until the beginning of 2018 as they are being rebuilt.

Its redesign is part of Network Rail’s £7bn government-funded Thameslink Project, which will increase capacity on commuter routes running through St Pancras between the north and south of the capital.

Crossrail Liverpool Street also picked up a gong at the ICE awards, an innovation and technology nod for its tunnels and platforms.

And this is what London Bridge's redevelopment should look like when all finished next year:

