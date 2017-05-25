Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that the UK's threat level will remain at "critical" for the time being in a statement issued following a meeting of the cabinet emergency committee this morning.

The UK's independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre raised the threat level earlier this week, leading to the deployment of armed forces on UK streets under the command of police officers.

Speaking after a fourth Cobra meeting inside three days, May this morning confirmed that this will not be changed immediately, and urged the public to remain vigilant.

Almost 1,000 members of the armed forces are currently assisting the police.

Read More: General Election 2017: It is now time to resume our democratic process

May will shortly depart for a Nato summit, and added that she will seek to work with international colleagues on defeating terrorism.

And after a series of US leaks relating to the ongoing investigation, she added: "I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure."

After the Nato summit, May will attend the G7, where she signalled she will push for a clampdown by technology and messaging companies.

"I will lead a discussion on counter-terrorism and on how we will work together on how to prevent the planning of terrorist activities online and how to stop the spread of hurtful extremist ideologies on social media," she said.