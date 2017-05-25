Caitlin Morrison

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said an incident in which an army bomb disposal unit was deployed to a college in Trafford this morning has come to an end.

The GMP said it responded to a call at a college in Trafford, and officers attended the scene. Roads in the surrounding area were closed.

Troops have been deployed across Britain to assist police with their investigation into the terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester on Monday, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more.