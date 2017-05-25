FTSE 100 7524.41 +0.13%
Thursday 25 May 2017 11:02am

Army bomb disposal unit at Manchester college, Greater Manchester Police say

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk What’s new for MiFID II?
British Army Deployed On The Streets As UK Terror Alert Increases To Critical
Army units were deployed across the UK yesterday (Source: Getty)

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said an incident in which an army bomb disposal unit was deployed to a college in Trafford this morning has come to an end.

The GMP said it responded to a call at a college in Trafford, and officers attended the scene. Roads in the surrounding area were closed.

Troops have been deployed across Britain to assist police with their investigation into the terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester on Monday, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Related articles

UK stops sharing information about Manchester attack with the US
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Fifth arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

The election can prove we won't be beaten
Christian May
Christian May | Staff