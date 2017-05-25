Horse racing betting tips: Big Orange looks juicy bet in Henry II Stakes

Bill Esdaile

IF YOU have ever thought about going to an evening race meeting, then tonight is the night to leave work early and head to Sandown Park in Esher.

‘Brigadier Gerard’ night is without doubt the best evening fixture of the year and the action gets underway at 6pm.

I can’t help you with train times, but I can hopefully point you in the direction of a few winners.

If I was to have a bet in the Better Odds With Matchbook National Stakes (6.30pm), I’d probably side with Sound And Silence who looked very smart on his debut.

However, you can make a genuine case for four of the five runners, so save your money for BIG ORANGE in the Matchbook VIP Henry II Stakes (7.05pm).

He ran really well in Dubai back in March on soft ground and these decent conditions look ideal.

His trainer Michael Bell has his horses in great form and I’d be very surprised if he didn’t win at 5/4 with 188BET.

The feature race of the night is the Matchbook Brigadier Gerard Stakes (7.35pm) and should go the way of the filly, So Mi Dar.

She gets a nice 3lb allowance here, but this is her first start of the season and she is taking on the boys.

At odds on I’m prepared to watch her and wait for ZAINHOM in the Matchbook Traders Conference Heron Stakes (8.10pm).

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute has the most extraordinary record in this one mile contest, winning it 10 times.

My selection was a good second to Best Solution, a leading fancy for next month’s Investec Derby, on his final start as a two-year-old.

He reappeared at Newbury in the Greenham over an inadequate seven furlongs and ran with real credit to finish a good third to Barney Roy.

This trip will be much more to his liking and he should prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Big Orange 7.05pm

Zainhom 8.10pm