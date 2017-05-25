Caitlin Morrison

All lines in and out of London Victoria are closed this morning due to the fire alarm sounding earlier.

The station was evacuated when the alarm sounded, but has since reopened.

However, National Rail warned train services running to and from the station may be cancelled, delayed or revised and London Victoria will not be served. The disruption is expected to continue until 10.30am.

Southern rail and Gatwick Express services are affected.