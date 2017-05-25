All lines in and out of London Victoria are closed this morning due to the fire alarm sounding earlier.
The station was evacuated when the alarm sounded, but has since reopened.
However, National Rail warned train services running to and from the station may be cancelled, delayed or revised and London Victoria will not be served. The disruption is expected to continue until 10.30am.
Southern rail and Gatwick Express services are affected.
|National Rail customer advice
|Owing to a fire alarm sounding at London Victoria. London Victoria station is CLOSED at present and Southern services will be unable to terminate or start at London Victoria until further notice.
London Underground, South West Trains, Thameslink, London Buses are accepting Southern rail tickets via any reasonable route until further notice.
Please use London Blackfriars, London Waterloo or London Bridge as a alternative station.