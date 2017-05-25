Lynsey Barber

Sir Jony Ive, one of Britain's most successful designers and the guru behind Apple's hit iPhone, has said talent is one of the key ingredients of for the technology sector to flourish.

Asked what effect a cap on immigration might have on the country's technology sector, he said access to top talent is "terribly important for creating a context for multiple companies to grow and in a healthy way explore and develop new products and new product types",

“I think at Apple we’ve been very clear on how important it is that we have a diverse pool of talent that we can hire from,” he said speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today as he was named the new chancellor of the Royal College of Art, succeeding Sir James Dyson.

It comes after the Conservative Party controversially pledged to stick to an immigration target of under 100,000 and proposed doubling the cost of one of the visas used by foreign workers joining tech startups in the UK.

And in the US, Apple's top boss Tim Cook has been among Silicon Valley's outspoken executives over Donald Trump's travel ban.